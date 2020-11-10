GM teases a new Bolt family interface and a new software push. Ford says now is the time to take delivery services all-electric, with its upcoming E-Transit. A familiar brand could help EVs be more efficient. And familiarity plus 48-mpg hybrid goodness make the Honda Accord Hybrid one of the best sedan picks without a charge port. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid has been retuned to feel just a little more electric, and in a first drive of this refreshed model we found that it joins the growing ranks of models that, gas mileage aside, are more appealing as hybrids.

GM on the same day teased a new interface for the upcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, as well as a new push focusing around delivering “software as a service.” How these might connect in the company's electric future is yet to be detailed.

Ford plans to reveal fully electric E-Transit van models on Thursday, but ahead of that the company has released results of a survey suggesting Americans are now expecting delivery services to go electric—and surprisingly, 43% are willing to wait longer for their deliveries if they’re zero-emissions.

A familiar name, Texas Instruments, is pushing a new generation of its components as part of the recipe for downsizing onboard chargers and boosting electric-car range.

And over at Motor Authority: The sports car maker Lotus is reportedly working on a vehicle that blasts past company convention in two respects: It’s an SUV, and it’s battery-electric. Will it maintain enough differentiation from Geely’s other brands using versions of the same modular EV platform?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter