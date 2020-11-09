Battery development could accelerate with AI. Nio is betting on a subscription model for a big battery with more range. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid get U.S. details like first estimates for gas mileage and electric range. And we look at what a Biden Presidency will mean for electric-vehicle progress—even without a sway of the Senate. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

China’s Nio is offering more range for its vehicles with a new 100-kwh battery pack offered as a subscription-based upgrade. With 158 battery-swapping stations in China as well, there’s a lot of flexibility built in for Nio owners.

Much of what might hasten EV adoption depends on the rapid progress of battery development. And as a new report suggests, AI methods could dramatically speed that up—especially for materials choices and testing algorithms.

A Biden Presidency will accelerate change to electric cars in the U.S., even if Democrats don’t also take control of Congress early next year. We outlined 10 punchlist items where EV progress can happen without standalone, wide-reaching climate legislation.

Hyundai has released U.S.-market details for its 2022 Tucson lineup, which includes plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions. With estimates rolling in at 28 miles for the plug-in and about 37 mpg for the hybrid, it’s going to be very competitive with versions of the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4.

