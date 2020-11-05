Volkswagen aims to green a Greek Island, partly with its ID electric cars. Audi talks about the performance decisions behind its E-Tron GT that’s closely related to the Porsche Taycan. And could a “right to repair” measure that passed on Election Day spark a change in the way EV data and over-the-air updates are treated? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Audi has released more information about “the sporty flagship of the electrification strategy” for the brand, the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT—including information about its battery and details on performance and DC fast-charging.

Volkswagen is greening a Greek island by turning it into a model for sustainable mobility with electric vehicles, car and e-bike sharing, and a push for renewable energy.

In Massachusetts, an expanded “right to repair” law that passed on Election Day could put makers of electric cars—and anything with data transmission or over-the-air updates—in an awkward position. Should everything a car shares with the automaker also be transparent to the owner?

And over at Motor Authority: The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, just caught in spy shots, makes Porsche’s performance EV a little more wagon-like—and some testers even have roof rails. It’s coming soon.



