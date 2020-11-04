Diesels diminish in Europe, in favor of electrification. Mitsubishi plans to go big with plug-in hybrids. And a brand-new EV could cost as little as $7,999. Yes, of course there’s a catch. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mitsubishi plans to ramp up its plug-in hybrid offerings over the next decade—likely well beyond its Outlander Plug-In Hybrid. By the end of the decade, “electrified” vehicles (including PHEVs, hybrids, and electric cars) will make up 50% of the brand’s global sales.

Diesels used to be king in Europe. But new registrations of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs combined have passed diesel models for the first time. It’s definitely a symbol of the level of change sweeping rapidly across the European vehicle fleet.

The most affordable of Kandi’s very small electric cars imported from China has been cleared for road use and costs just $7,999 in California—if buyers can claim the $7,500 EV tax credit.

Over at Motor Authority: There’s a swoopier-looking “coupe” version of the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV on the way, and new spy shots show this vehicle that might be built in Tennessee starting in 2022.

_______________________________________

