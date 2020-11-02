Ford is pooling credits in Europe, to the benefit of Volvo. Mitsubishi is investing in wireless charging. Nissan notes that its Ariya electric crossover is heading to Europe, although the U.S. is part of the plan first. And GM shows off the potential of an eCrate package for one of its classic SUVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mitsubishi has become an investor in WiTricity, one of the leading developers of wireless EV charging. It’s part of a recent $34 million round and will help enable wireless charging in future urban mobility projects and infrastructure services.

Nissan has teased the potential of its Ariya electric crossover for Europe, while the results of this week’s U.S. election will likely determine some of the details for this model’s rollout here next year.

An issue with plug-in hybrids has prompted Ford to seek a deal in Europe to pool CO2 credits with Volvo—in a deal that could be quite lucrative for the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker.

GM has teased the potential of an upcoming eCrate package for modifiers and conversion shops with an all-electric version of the classic Chevy Blazer SUV, borrowing a range of pieces from the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter