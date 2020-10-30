Fisker is now publicly traded. Ford puts a price on its Autopilot rival for the Mach-E. Porsche ups the battery size in its Cayenne plug-in hybrids. And Polestar re-ups the recall effort overseas. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has revealed the price of its assisted-driving system that will rival Autopilot, Super Cruise, and others. Called Active Drive Assist, it will be widely available in the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and enabled later next year via an over-the-air update.

With the completion of a special-purpose acquisition, Fisker went public today on NYSE. The company provided an update on finances, too: It has $1.0 billion in cash to push the Ocean electric SUV through to production.

Porsche has added a larger battery—for more all-electric plug-in range—to its 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid lineup.

Polestar has added a hardware fix—a new inverter—to a Polestar 2 recall issue for Europe and China that was previously remedied with software. It appears that more cars have been added to the recall effort as well, but no U.S. cars are impacted.

