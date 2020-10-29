An electric pickup with in-wheel motors plays tug-of-war. A survey shows automotive suppliers want more EVs and higher mileage standards. And an “electrified” Ram truck is on that way: Is it plug-in hybrid or fully electric? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lordstown Motors staged a stunt that repeats one done by Tesla with its Cybertruck—with the Endurance electric pickup pulling the best-selling Ford F-150 pickup (the gasoline version) on wet grass, in a tug of war. With the Endurance using in-wheel motors for the first time in such a production vehicle, it’s new territory though.

The backbone behind the auto industry—Tier 1 auto suppliers—overwhelmingly oppose the Trump administration rollback of fuel economy and emissions standards and support stricter standards including more EVs, a survey released Wednesday found. Of course selling tech is in their interest, but on the other hand, it’s where the bulk of auto-industry jobs are.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley suggested in the company’s quarterly financial call that an electrified Ram pickup was on the way. Although that led to a lot of speculation this meant an all-electric truck, a plug-in hybrid Ram pickup is the more likely result, as it fits in with what FCA has said in the past and actually makes more sense for helping green the fleet.

And over at The Car Connection: GM’s Super Cruise has come out on top in a test of 17 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)—yes, far ahead of the latest version of Tesla Autopilot.

