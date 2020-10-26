Electric vehicles could be losing 4% of their efficiency due to tires—and their inability to hold their ideal pressure. Original Toyota hybrid owners like to keep their vehicles for a long time. Bollinger’s battery pack takes form a bit different than had been previously hinted. This and more here at Green Car Reports.

A higher percentage of Toyota hybrid owners keep their vehicles a long time (judged here to be 7 or 8 years) versus any other model, hybrid or not. Is this because of Toyota’s strong reliability, or a focus on ownership costs by hybrid owners? Both, it appears.

According to a study from China overseen by the owner of Volvo and Polestar, tires—and specifically, their failure to keep pressure—could be costing electric-vehicle drivers about a whole extra charge per year in lost efficiency.

Bollinger Motors appears to have skipped the skateboard-like approach to the batteries for its electric trucks that it suggested in its earliest prototypes, instead opting for a thick, frame-integrated modular pack design that can accommodate up to 175 kwh and beyond—and up to 700 volts.

This weekend, we noted that, despite GM’s recent claims the Hummer EV was not the first electric vehicle for GMC. Electric trucks once made up nearly 40% of the brand’s sales, actually.

And over at Motor Authority: Want to know how the Rimac C_Two electric supercar was developed? A new video from the company checks in on that, as go-fast EV enthusiasts look forward to that model’s delivery in 2021.

