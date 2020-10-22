Tesla provides an update on the Semi, and says it’s a matter of getting enough cells. The Hummer EV hasn’t been fully developed yet, as it’s just a year away from deliveries. Volvo sets a price for its first electric car. And LG Chem might have a solution for Tesla. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Following up on the introduction of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV on Tuesday night—priced at $112,595 in its initial Edition 1 version—yesterday we covered some stark realities: GM hasn’t developed the Hummer EV yet. Largely following a playbook that it made fun of Tesla for, GM has shown the Hummer EV when it’s just over halfway through development and doesn’t yet have test vehicles. On the bright side, its battery tech is sounding innovative and ready to be put to use.

Tesla provided a long-awaited update on the Semi during its quarterly financial call Wednesday, and while the company moves ahead on its plan for proprietary cells, CEO Elon Musk emphasized that its production is up against the supply constraints of energy-dense cells.

Luckily for Tesla, perhaps, LG Chem just confirmed to Reuters that it’s planning to triple its cylindrical cell production for EVs—likely exactly the kind Tesla needs—while also working on a future fivefold increase in energy density and “a new form factor” that could possibly be the same future 4860 format Tesla has chosen.

Volvo has priced its first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge, at $54,895. That’s before the federal $7,500 EV tax credit, giving it a competitive position versus the Tesla Model Y. Although it doesn’t compete on range, it has an impressive design and feature set.

