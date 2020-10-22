Volvo on Wednesday announced United States pricing for the XC40 Recharge electric crossover—its first mass-market electric car.

The XC40 Recharge will start at $54,895 (including a mandatory destination charge), but will qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, and possibly state and local incentives as well, depending on where you live.

With the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, that will allow the Recharge to undercut the Tesla Model Y—although it depends on your individual tax situation.

Standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, 9.0-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen, 19-inch wheels, and a host of driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and cross-traffic alert. A mobile charge connector is also provided, allowing drivers to charge at 240V on the go, if it's available.

Volvo's Pilot Assist driver-assistance system is available as part of a $1,300 Advanced Package, along with wireless phone charging. A Climate Package ($750) includes heated windshield wiper blades, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Individual options include a heat pump ($350), 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system ($800), 20-inch wheels ($800), and metallic paint ($645).

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge goes into production

The Recharge is closely related to the Polestar 2, sharing that car's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform and Android-based infotainment system.

At launch, the Volvo gets a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, with one motor powering each axle and a 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Combined output from the two motors is 402 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque.

The Recharge was recently rated at 208 miles of range according to the EPA—although Polestar has already demonstrated in independent testing it hired out that it does better in real-world range.

Production began earlier this month, with Volvo telling Green Car Reports that U.S. deliveries likely wouldn't begin in January 2021. However, a press release from the automaker announcing pricing said the Recharge "arrives in showrooms nationwide later this year."

When it does arrive in U.S. dealerships, the XC40 will be the sole all-electric Volvo model, albeit in a lineup full of plug-in hybrids.

Volvo has already lowered prices on its plug-in hybrid models to raise its portion of plug-in vehicles in the U.S. market.