GM has officially revealed the Hummer EV. New Jersey is mulling the phaseout of gasoline cars. And BMW reaches 200,000 i3s. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors has revealed its 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. With more than 350 miles of range, 0-60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds, and the kind of off-road performance promised by a Hummer—with tricks like Crab and Extract modes—the initial Edition 1 won’t be cheap at $112,595. But (somewhat) more affordable models will follow if you’re willing to wait.

BMW has made 200,000 of its quirky, carbon-fiber-bodied i3 electric cars globally—although with the bulk of those deliveries in Europe, the automaker remains far from the U.S. 200,000-vehicle sunset for the EV tax credit.

Who would have thought New Jersey would be the next state to step up and announce, like California, a ban of gasoline-vehicle sales by 2035? In all fairness, that hasn’t actually happened yet, but given the state’s trajectory on EVs over the past couple of years, a new state study and an official recommendation to sign on with California, it’s a real possibility.

And over at our companion site, Motor Authority: With the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG S63e, Mercedes-Benz will show that its plug-in hybrid models can also be the top performers of the lineup.

