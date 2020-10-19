Most of the current Tesla lineup just got a range boost, with the Model 3, Model X, and Model Y now listed with longer estimated ranges on Tesla's website.

The Model 3 now has a maximum estimated range of 353 miles in dual-motor all-wheel drive Long Range form, compared to 322 miles before. Tesla now quotes a range of 315 miles for the Model 3 Performance, which also gets the dual-motor powertrain, up from 299 miles before.

The rear-wheel drive Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now listed as having 263 miles of range, compared to the previous 250 miles of range. Tesla has offered a rear-wheel drive Standard Range variant as an off-menu item, so any range increase would not appear on the company's website.

The Model 3 was already the most energy-efficient passenger vehicle on the United States market, with the Standard Range Plus achieving 141 MPGe combined (148 MPGe city, 132 MPGe highway).

Tesla also lists a 371-mile range for the Model X Long Range Plus, up from the previous 351 miles, and 341 miles for the Model X Performance, which was previously rated at 305 miles.

The recently-launched Model Y gets a range increase as well, albeit a small one. The Long Range version is now listed with a 326-mile range, which is 10 miles more than before. The Model Y Performance now has a quoted range of 303 miles—pushing it just over the 300-mile barrier from the previous 291 miles.

It's worth noting that none of these numbers have yet been confirmed at the Environmental Protection Agency's Fueleconomy.gov website.

Range went up on every Tesla electric car except Model S, which was recently boosted to 402 miles.

To improve range, Tesla doesn't introduce larger batteries. Instead, it makes gains through incremental efficiency improvement—something we applaud.

Granted, while Tesla claims its upcoming Model S Plaid is good for 520 miles, the automaker hasn't detailed the size of the battery pack that will be used in that variant.