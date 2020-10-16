Magna will build the Fisker Ocean in Europe, and VW won’t be on board. Renault looks at the future of the heart of the Euro-hatchback market. Volkswagen boasts about robotics and automation in making EVs, and GM renames its first dedicated EV plant Factory Zero. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fisker has made a deal with Magna to build its Ocean electric SUV—likely in Graz, Austria, where the Jaguar I-Pace is built. There’s no Volkswagen MEB platform underneath, though; the companies said that Magna’s own EV architecture and a new Fisker aluminum intensive platform will be the basis.

The Renault Mégane eVision concept takes one of the brand’s strong-selling, stylish hatchbacks for the European market and makes it fully electric. Its CMF-EV platform makes it a cousin to the upcoming Nissan Ariya.

Look out, Tesla manufacturing. Volkswagen has claimed that with dramatically ramped-up automation and more robots throughout—including a new order from ABB—its electric car factories making the ID.4 and other ID models like the electric Microbus will be the most advanced EV in the industry.

And GM has announced that its Detroit-Hamtramck factory has been renamed Factory Zero, and reconfigured completely for all-electric vehicle assembly. The first products to be produced there will be the GMC Hummer EV pickup and Cruise Origin, with Hummer EV production starting there late next year.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter