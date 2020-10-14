Two pieces of news this morning potentially relate to concern over charging fires—which are leading to the delay of one important plug-in hybrid model. And the Lucid Air gets a more affordable entry price. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The federal government has initiated a safety probe looking at reports of fires that started in Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars while they were parked and unattended.

Ford has delayed the introduction of its 2021 Escape Plug-In Hybrid to next year, due to an issue with charging-related fires in one of its (different) plug-in hybrid models for Europe.

The Lucid Air electric luxury sedan has been given an entry price tag: $77,400 for the base rear-wheel-drive version with 480 horsepower and an estimated 406 miles. With the $7,500 federal EV tax credit and other potential incentives, that puts the Air’s effective price below that of the 402-mile Tesla Model S.

And over at Motor Authority, the British firm RBW has created a brand-new electric car, called the EV Roadster, that channels the original MGB sports car. It looks like a perfect merger of classic roadster flair and modern EV underpinnings.

_______________________________________

