Volvo’s first electric vehicle has been rated for range. The upcoming Audi E-Tron GT electric car makes an entirely different sound than the Porsche Taycan. And a global study confirms that interest in EVs has only risen during the pandemic. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Audi paid a lot of attention to the inspiring soundtrack made by its E-Tron GT—both inside and outside the cabin. It’s one of many intriguing technology bits we expect to learn more about before the Taycan-based GT’s mid-2021 U.S. arrival.

The EPA rating for efficiency and range of the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge doesn’t even get close to the 316-mile rating claimed by the Tesla Model Y—although we suspect there’s more of a story to come in real-world highway range.

A study out Wednesday from the market research giant Ipsos has found that interest in electric cars has actually increased over the course of the pandemic—although the benefits of EVs still aren’t entirely aligning with the driving factors behind purchases.

And over at The Car Connection: Check out our full review of the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric. While it remains one of the best affordable long-range EVs, it also remains hard to get in some regions.

