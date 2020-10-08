In terms of size and versatility, as well as pricing and features, the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge might be the closest rival yet to the Tesla Model Y.

But that doesn’t extend to driving range. On Wednesday evening the EPA again updated some of its fuel economy ratings for vehicles, including an official range rating of 208 miles for the XC40 Recharge.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive model is currently rated for 316 miles of range.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

That's at least 50% more range than the Volvo. And the rear-wheel-drive version of the Model Y, to be offered soon, is expected to be rated even higher.

The Volvo EV might also offer less range than the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4—and the closely related Audi Q4 due to follow next year. VW anticipates about a 250-mile range from the ID.4 from a battery about the same size (77 kwh usable range versus the Volvo’s 75 kwh).

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

But there’s likely a lot more to the story. The XC40 Recharge is very closely related to the Polestar 2, which was also rated this week, at 233 miles. Independent data commissioned by Polestar earlier this year—conducted in Michigan, by FT Techno—found that in a 70-mph cruise the Polestar achieved a much higher percentage of its rated EPA range than the Tesla.

That suggests the Volvo also might go a lot farther in real-world highway driving than this number suggests.

Stay tuned. We expect to get a first drive of the XC40 Recharge—and hopefully some first range impressions—by the end of the year.