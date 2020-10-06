An issue with the Polestar 2 gets fixed before its U.S. launch. Hyundai invests in the idea of hydrogen being transported in oil. And we look at how the Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid is configured for off-roading. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai is investing in Hydrogenious, a German startup that might potentially take advantage of existing fossil-fuel modes of transport for hydrogen—by storing and transporting it in oil.

An issue that could lead to a sudden shutdown on some Polestar 2 cars already delivered in Europe and China won’t affect U.S. cars, which will be given a necessary software update before delivery.

Jeep opted for an unusual “P1/P2” layout for its Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid that helps make sure it can keep all of its modes—even off-roading—smoothly controlled under hybrid or all-electric driving. FCA’s propulsion chief recently told us what it took to make the system just as capable and trail-rated—and more enjoyable off-road than gasoline versions.

And over at Motor Authority: Ford has released a new video showing how it torture-tested its upcoming F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid—including its battery system.

_______________________________________

