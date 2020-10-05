An invention claims to be able to catch pollution from tires. Mullen’s at it again with potential U.S. distribution of Chinese EVs. Honda electrifies its racing. And the Mitsubishi i-MiEV might be at the end of the road. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mullen Technologies is again planning to sell Chinese-designed electric cars in the U.S., with all-wheel-drive MX-05 SUV and a “pre-production” facility in California. Lots of details remain about both the cars and the strategy.

Honda is quitting Formula 1 racing to focus on electric vehicles and fuel-cell tech. Although it made no mention of getting involved in the all-electric Formula E series, its next step, to supply hybrid powertrains to IndyCar racing, seems in line with its production-car strategy.

Tire dust is a surprisingly significant source of particulate matter pollution. And researchers in the UK have won a James Dyson Award for their device that will help clean up tire dust at the source—around the tire.

This weekend, we took a look at what seems like the end of an era. The Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car will soon go out of production, according to a recent report, citing an inside source. Beating the Nissan Leaf in some markets, the little kei-car-based i-MiEV was the first mass-produced EV in many respects—and the last product from a quirkier, more tech-savvy former era at Mitsubishi.

And on Friday, Tesla reported record deliveries for the third quarter of 2020, of 139,300 globally. That’s a new record, and dramatically higher than Q1 and Q2 numbers.

