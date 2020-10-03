Which automaker reportedly seeks a stake in a South Korean battery spinoff?

Which company claims to have the first production EV with a solid-state battery?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending October 2, 2020.

Ford cut prices on the upcoming 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by $1,000 to $3,000—all to better match the growing list of rivals that soon will include the Volkswagen ID.4 in addition to the Tesla Model Y. It also revealed a few more details about the upcoming F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid—such as that it hits a new high in torque and has impressive towing and hauling numbers.

Volvo started production for the 2021 XC40 Recharge, the first electric vehicle from the brand, due for first U.S. deliveries in January.

Quite a bit of electric-vehicle news came from China and the Beijing Motor Show this past week—although most of the concepts and products were intended primarily for that market. For instance, the Buick Electra is back—as an electric vehicle concept “inspired by a space capsule,” built on GM’s new Ultium battery tech, and positioned for China. Honda also showed a swoopy-looking electric SUV concept at the Beijing show, but it emphasized that this has nothing to do with the EV partnership with GM announced earlier in the year.

Buick Electra concept

Geely’s Lynk & Co. revealed a little more about its upcoming Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) dedicated EV platform, with the Zero Concept presented at the Beijing Motor Show. And it officially launched in Europe, offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs and a model that could help you earn some of your vehicle money back by sharing yours.

Lynk & Co. Zero Concept

There are differing analyses—and certainly some disagreement—over whether California’s grid is up to the task of charging a dramatically ramped-up EV fleet that would be the result of California’s aim to ban the sale of gasoline vehicles by 2035. Meanwhile, EPA chief Andrew Wheeler has questioned the legality and practicality of California’s move toward the ban.

Ford took a completely different tack; it stands apart from the other two Detroit automakers, as well as giants like Toyota, in siding with California on EVs and cleaner air.

The communities that could benefit the most from electric vehicles often can’t afford them or don’t have access to charging, but a $20 million program in California aims to change that.

Lucid Air tri-motor prototype testing at Laguna Seca

Lucid boasted that its upcoming tri-motor version of the Lucid Air is already just a second off the Laguna Seca lap time claimed by Tesla for its upcoming Model S Plaid. It’s the start of a heated competition that could echo German automakers and the Nürburgring.

Mercedes-Benz announced the first deployment of solid-state batteries in a regular production vehicle—in its eCitaro and eCitaro G city buses.

2020 Tesla Model Y

In the interest of a stable battery supply, Tesla reportedly seeks a stake in the new battery spinoff of LG Chem. On Friday, Tesla reported a new delivery record (globally) for the third quarter.

Jaguar Land Rover is tapping into landfill waste as a source of recycled material for its luxury-vehicle cabins.

Chevrolet Bolt EV cargo van conversion

Last weekend, we looked at the under-the-radar rear-seat delete package that’s available on the Chevrolet Bolt EV. It might be a good solution for some kinds of tradespeople and small business owners.