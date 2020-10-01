A California program helps make EVs more accessible to those who might benefit the most. Lynk & Co. launches in Europe, with the opportunity to earn drivers money for sharing their vehicle. And the Lucid-Tesla rivalry heats up. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid claimed Wednesday that with its upcoming tri-motor version of the Lucid Air it’s just a second off the lap time claimed by Tesla for its upcoming Model S Plaid. The tri-motor model hasn’t even been formally announced, and the Tesla Model S Plaid remains more than a year from deliveries; and yet the competition between both of these EV makers is already heating up.

Lynk & Co., the brand from China’s Geely that gets you a car to drive but blurs the lines with subscribing and sharing, has launched in Europe with hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs designed and engineered mostly by Volvo in Sweden. It’s a club, not just a car, they say—and it could actually make you money.

California has a $20 million program for getting more electric vehicles to underserved communities. It will help add more car-sharing and ride-hailing programs where they’re needed—and more charging stations.

Over at Motor Authority: China-based NEVS, the owner of the former Saab plant in Sweden, hasn’t built a car there since 2013, but it’s not aiming to build the Sango, a six-seat semi-autonomous shuttle vehicle. That doesn’t appear to change plans to also build the solar-boosted Sono Sion electric car there.

