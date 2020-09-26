At the Beijing auto show Saturday, Polestar announced that it plans to put the Precept concept shown earlier this year into production.

The low-set grand-touring fastback electric car would likely fit into the market in the same arena as the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, and Mercedes-Benz EQS, and several potential flagship models from Chinese automakers. And it will likely push the brand’s design in a new, more flamboyant direction and could amplify Polestar’s aims to incorporate more sustainable materials and processes.

Polestar Precept concept

China-based Polestar is owned by Geely and shares engineering resources with Volvo, effectively making it a spinoff of Volvo Cars. Precept will be made in China in a new facility that would be carbon neutral and “one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.”

“With this new factory, we will again raise the bar, aiming to produce the most advanced and premium electric car in China with the lowest carbon footprint,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

The brand also disclosed that a significant amount of the new model’s development is being done in the UK to access experience with composite construction.

Volvo reiterated that the concept featured a mix of materials including recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets, and recycled cork vinyl, as well as a new flax-based composite. But it didn’t confirm that the production model would use these specifically.

Polestar Precept concept

Polestar didn’t go into much technical detail for the Precept last year, but it said the concept rides on a long 122.4-inch wheelbase. The production car is likely to be built on the group’s dedicated electric platform, making the most of a low cargo floor and wide-opening rear liftback—and again drawing parallels to the Model S.

Polestar’s first product, the very low-volume Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe with 52 miles of electric driving, then 26 mpg combined, landed in a gray area that didn’t entirely fit in with the brand’s carbon footprint focus. A flagship car like the Precept could.

Polestar gave no time frame for the model’s development or production.