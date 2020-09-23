Volkswagen has been teasing its mass-market electric vehicles as being “for the millions, not millionaires.” And as it’s shaping up, the VW ID.4 appears to land right where we might expect—in an affordable space where it could be a compelling pick for families wanting something more exciting, all-electric alternative to mainstream picks like the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.

With the reveal of the ID.4 Wednesday, Volkswagen pulled the wraps off the thinly veiled electric crossover, as well as pricing for this first of its U.S. mass-market EVs. The entry price of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, called the ID.4 Pro, is $39,995—or $41,190 including a mandatory $1,195 destination fee (included in all other prices listed here).

That ID.4 Pro model will be available starting in the first quarter of 2021. Later in 2021, VW says the dual-motor ID.4 AWD Pro, at $44,890, will join the lineup. Then in 2022, when U.S. production of the ID.4 is localized in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a base version of the ID.4 will be offered at about $36,000.

Volkswagen confirmed to Green Car Reports that owners remain eligible to claim about 160,000 of its 200,000 granted $7,500 EV tax credits, so that lowers the effective price to $33,690—before other state incentives that might apply. Considering that, the effective price on the ID.4 is indeed close to that of VW’s somewhat larger SUV, the Tiguan.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

In its initial rear-wheel-drive form, a permanent-magnet synchronous motor makes 201 hp. All-wheel-drive dual-motor models due later in the model year add an inductive motor at the front and will make a combined 302 hp.

Expect the ID.4 to be neither sluggish nor quick, in its base single-motor version—somewhere in the 8-second range to 60 mph.

Volkswagen anticipated about 250 miles of EPA-cycle range from the ID.4, which is powered by an 82-kwh battery pack, including 288 pouch cells in 12 modules, and previously confirmed as being about 77 kwh usable.

VW also recently revealed that the ID.4 will include three years of Electrify America DC fast charging. At its maximum 125 kw, the ID.4 can get from a 5% to 80% state of charge in just 38 minutes. VW says that the 11-kw onboard charger will give drivers about 33 miles back in an hour, or a full charge in about 7.5 hours.

The ID.4 is built with a steel body structure and rides on a strut-type front suspension in front and a multi-link axle with coil springs in back—both with an anti-roll bar. VW says that the ID4’s turning circle is just 33.5 feet, which puts it in the same league as many small cars. The ID.4 comes with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes—the latter a choice that’s unusual in EVs as it adds weight versus discs.

At 180.5 inches long, 72.9 inches wide, and 64.4 inches high, with a 108.9-inch wheelbase, the ID.4 is within a couple inches in all key dimensions to the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, or Ford Escape—except wheelbase, where the ID.4 is considerably longer, likely as there’s no consideration for an internal combustion engine in its design.

That translates to 99.9 cubic feet of passenger volume—more than the RAV4—plus 30.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row and 64.2 cubic feet if you fold down the back seats.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

The interior of the ID.4, which Green Car Reports was able to sample up close earlier this week, closely follows the simple, streamlined look of the ID.3 hatchback, with touch-sensitive controls, expanded voice commands, and an ID Light cue that helps point the driver to useful concerns with a quick glance, like charge status or whether the vehicle has been locked or unlocked.

The control zone for the driver includes two screens—one of which is a 5.3-inch ID Cockpit replacing the traditional gauge cluster, operated via steering-wheel switches. The shifter is a rocker switch just to the right of this display. At the center of the dash and canted slightly toward the driver, a 10.0-inch infotainment screen uses capacitive sliders for volume and temperature.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

All-wheel-drive versions of the ID.4 will get a heated windshield, while all other ID.4 models get heated side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated washer nozzles.

An IQ.Drive driver-assistance suite is included in all ID.4 versions and comes with an automatic emergency braking, pedestrian monitoring, a blind-spot warning system, rear traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist, plus a high-beam assist feature and parking sensors.

Buyers have a choice between six exterior colors, though they all come with black roof rails and a body-color roof. The $4,500 Statement package adds a fixed-glass panoramic roof, LED projector headlights with adaptive front lighting, power-adjustable seats, a power tailgate, and power folding side mirrors, plus a larger 12-inch infotainment system. And the $1,500 Gradient package adds to that 20-inch wheels (instead of 19-inch alloys) and trim accents.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

Arriving before the rest—starting in December—the ID.4 1st Edition model will cost $45,190 and include the goods from both packages, plus accelerator and brake pedals with the “play” and “pause” symbols—like the ID concept cars. Also included in the 1st Edition are a tow hitch, special badging, and an Electric White color for the steering wheel and column, radio bezel, and door island trim.

Shoppers will also have a leasing choice soon after arrival. Via Volkswagen Credit, the ID.4 costs $379 a month with $3,579 due at signing, excluding taxes and fees.