Karma Automotive announced Monday that its first all-electric model—due in 2021—will be named GSe-6, not Revero GTE, as originally mentioned.

The GSe-6 will be the first in a family of "GS Series" models, according to Karma, which is now accepting $100 refundable deposits for the car. The reservation page also mentions aluminum construction, blended three-mode regenerative braking, and battery-pack options up to 100 kilowatt-hours. The car will be built at Karma's factory in Moreno Valley, California.

Karma claimed last year that this model would get about a 300-mile range from a 100-kwh battery pack, and said that would be followed up with a larger pack and 400-mile range. That might allow the GSe-6 to catch up with the Tesla Model S, but the Lucid Air achieved 517 miles of range in testing commissioned by the manufacturer.

This will be the first substantially new model from Karma, which was formed by Chinese auto parts firm Wanxiang in 2014 from the remains of Fisker Automotive, and has so far only launched a refreshed version of the old Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid under the Revero name.

2020 Karma Revero GT with available Sport package

Last year Karma was teasing many other vehicle possibilities, in what seemed like a flurry of ideas that were barely sketched out.

That included both a pickup truck and an SUV, as well as a pair of concept cars for the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show.

It also boasted about the flexibility of its extended-range EV platform—the one that was originally developed by Quantum Dynamics for predecessor FIsker Automotive. That included pitching it as the basis for commercial vehicles, contrasting Karma's main focus on luxury passenger cars.

Karma in 2019 expanded its dealership base in the U.S. and is now selling the 2020 Revero GT plug-in hybrid and a sportier GTS variant. The current Revero GT has an EPA-rated electric range of 61 miles—substantially more than the Fisker Karma.