Polestar pledges to be transparent about carbon footprint. Rivian teases the towing capability of its R1T electric truck. Daimler targets electrified long-haul trucking with fuel cells. Cadillac is making some big asks of its dealerships. And a week of high-profile controversy results in some change at Nikola. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian has shown the pre-production version of its R1T electric pickup pulling an 11,000-pound trailer up Davis Dam Grade—that’s 3,500 feet elevation gain in just 11.4 miles—in scorching temps of up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Considering its off-roading and water-fording ability, it’s an ability set unlike any production-ready electric truck yet.

Daimler has revealed the GenH2 long-haul hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck, for series production in the late 2020s. The announcement follows a pivot this year away from passenger vehicles for the technology, although the truckmaker emphasizes that it’s also pushing ahead with battery-electric trucks.

GM’s Cadillac luxury brand, on the way to being mostly electric by the end of the decade, is reportedly requiring its dealerships to install DC fast-charging stations—to an estimated cost of $200,000 for each facility.

Yesterday we looked at Polestar’s claim that there’s “a disturbing lack of transparency” about EV carbon footprint. The brand has declared that it will release full details on the carbon footprint of its vehicles, including emissions from manufacturing.

And over at Motor Authority: Trevor Milton, the executive chairman and founder of Nikola Corporation, has stepped down, and appointed former GM VP Stephen Girsky as its new chairman. The move follows reports last week that the DOJ and SEC had probes looking into allegations of fraud and misrepresentation of its technology and vehicles. Milton still owns about 24% of the company’s stock, according to Bloomberg.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter