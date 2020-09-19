Which EV charging network revamped its pricing?

Which model did Volkswagen call “the driving force” behind its pivot to electric cars?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending September 18, 2020.

The Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape will soon have a more direct rival from Hyundai, in the form of the 2022 Tucson Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions that will be part of the redesigned model revealed Monday evening. The daring design and expanded tech features will also help broaden the Tucson’s appeal.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

The electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup will have a dual-motor layout and an “enormous” frunk, the automaker revealed earlier this week, coinciding with a production start for gasoline and hybrid versions of the truck.

General Motors has applied the Ultium Drive label to its proprietary electric-drive component set, outside of the battery pack itself. Does it compare to GM’s legacy in making small-block V-8s and Turbo-Hydramatic transmissions into a gold standard that it could supply to other automakers?

GM also set a reveal date for its GMC Hummer EV—October 20—and suggested that the Hummer EV’s Crab Mode means four-wheel steering. And it’s reportedly looking into applying its Ultium battery strategy for an electric air taxi.

GMC Hummer EV Crab Mode

The Kia ‘CV’ electric vehicle arriving next year, the first of seven dedicated EVs from the brand due by 2027, will set a new design direction for the brand, Kia revealed Wednesday.

The Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover will be built on at least three continents, and VW plans to sell 500,000 of them annually by 2025, executives confirmed this week.

Hyundai announced expanded availability for its Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell crossover—by one dealership.

Rivian provided an up-close look at the assembly of pre-production versions of its R1T electric pickup that are being used for testing and validation. They confirm that a number of design details—including the unusual headlights—will made it through to production.

Rivian R1T pre-production

Electrify America completely revamped its pricing, with billing by the kwh in all the states where it’s permitted, plus lowered prices by the minute.

Kenworth put its lineup of medium-duty electric commercial trucks on sale; they’re good for delivery and regional hauling, with up to 200 miles of range.

GM and EVgo expand major-metro fast charging

Electric vehicle drivers are keeping more to home charging during the pandemic, suggested a new survey, with the use of DC fast charging dropping considerably this year compared to next. Fast charging networks have continued to grow, however.

The supplier Delphi Technologies has confirmed it will supply 800-volt inverters for a luxury automaker’s future electric cars—part of plans to 3 out of the top 4 global premium automakers.

Ballard Power Systems has shown its next-generation fuel-cell stack developed with Audi; plans for the unit haven’t yet been announced.

Worksport TerraVis solar tonneau charging system

Last weekend we looked at a new solar tonneau system that’s a good fit to help supplement battery charge in all the electric pickup trucks on the way, as well as to help power a range of accessories in any pickup.

And in light of the pandemic, and the forest-fire smoke blanketing the West, there’s been a lot of attention to air quality. Volvo is claiming the first system that can assess the levels of PM2.5 (fine particulate) pollution within vehicle cabins. And plug in if you can; a faster transition to electric vehicles can save 6,300 lives annually in 2050, projects the American Lung Association, in a report released this week.



