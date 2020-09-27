General Motors has hinted at plans to launch an electric van aimed at commercial fleets, but it turns out GM already has one in its lineup.

That vehicle is the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is available as a cargo van through GM's fleet-sales division. That option went seemingly unnoticed—or at least forgotten—until The Drive spotted a GM Fleet tweet about it from earlier this month.

The cargo version is actually a rear-seat delete package for the standard Bolt EV. It increases maximum cargo space from 56.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded to 66.0 cubic feet—more than a Chevrolet Equinox crossover, according to GM.

However, this option also involves taking a car to an aftermarket upfitter to have the work done, which adds to the purchase price.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Still, for any businesses looking to go electric, making the car more compatible with cargo is a much more efficient option than resorting to a roof carrier. That increases aerodynamic drag, putting a dent in efficiency and range.

Nissan considered offering its Leaf-based e-NV200 in the United States but opted against it. The e-NV200 combines the body of Nissan's NV200 compact van with a Leaf electric powertrain. It's currently sold in Europe and Japan, and Nissan even added an XL version with more cargo space recently.

The upcoming Bolt EUV, arriving for the 2022 model year, will have more cargo space than the standard version. In keeping with market trends, Chevy is expected to bill the EUV as a crossover, but the new Bolt variant won't have all-wheel drive.

Or if it's a larger commercial EV you need, GM has hinted that it's likely to add a commercial electric van to its lineup.