The electric F-150 will be “a workhorse, not a showhorse.” GM is thinking about flying air taxis powered by its batteries. And Kia is teasing the first of many EVs on the way. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has revealed a few more details about the fully electric version of the F-Series truck that will arrive in 2022. The F-150 Electric will have a dual-motor layout, Ford says, and an “enormous” frunk. It will be “a workhorse, not a showhorse,” according to soon-to-be CEO Jim Farley, and aims for affordability and cost of ownership.

According to sources cited by Reuters at a conference earlier this week, GM is reportedly still interested in the electric air taxi market—and especially applying its Ultium battery system to the idea.

Kia’s electric vehicle due next year will set a new design direction for the brand, the automaker said Wednesday—and it will be the first of seven dedicated EVs from the brand to launch by 2027.

And over at Motor Authority: Nikola is now reportedly, according to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, being probed by the SEC and DOJ over fraud claims.

