The Nissan Leaf passes 500,000. There’s quite the lease deal on the Chevy Bolt EV. And Audi pegs about 50 miles as the ideal for plug-in hybrids. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Nissan Leaf has passed 500,000 made, it announced to coincide with World EV Day. Although Nissan’s electric car took far longer to get there than originally anticipated—and Tesla beat it to that milepost with the Model 3—the Leaf led the way for showing mass-produced EVs are possible.

If you’re a Costco member, there’s a very good lease deal on the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV—less than $200 a month, or as little as $154 a month if you’re in San Francisco.

Audi has confirmed that it’s taking its RS performance models plug-in hybrid with their next generation—and it’s looking toward an ideal electric range of about 50 miles for future PHEVs, enabled partly by battery energy-density gains.

And over at Motor Authority: Spy shots of the upcoming Audi Q4 suggest that surprisingly little might change for this upcoming fully electric crossover on the way from concept to production.

_______________________________________

