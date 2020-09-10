Lucid reveals the Air and teases Project Gravity. Hyundai and SK Innovation envision a better battery ecosystem. And a first review on VW’s ID.3 electric car sure isn’t beaming about it. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai and the battery supplier SK Innovation have teamed up to reconceive the whole EV battery “ecosystem” around sustainability and the stability of the supply chain. What that means, they hinted, is moving to a model that supports battery leasing and plans for second-life uses from the start.

One of the top German auto publications—one that’s typically well-entrenched with its domestic industry—has released a scathing first review of the Volkswagen ID.3 electric car. While its review of the pre-production model noted very positive things about the driving experience, it said the car wasn’t up to VW’s usual assembly-quality standards and called the infotainment system “unfinished.”

Lucid Motors revealed the long-awaited production version of the 2021 Lucid Air electric luxury sedan last night. It didn’t waste any time, though, to hint about what’s next—in the form of a teaser photo set of its Project Gravity SUV concept, previewing a model due in 2023.

And over at Motor Authority: Maserati revealed a new mid-engine supercar, called the MC20; and although the version shown packs a twin-turbo V-6, the Italian automaker says that an all-electric version is on the way.

