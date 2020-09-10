With the development of its own battery pack and core propulsion components, the establishment of new retail and service channels, and its own factory, Lucid Motors is focused not just on the 2021 Air electric luxury sedan, revealed Wednesday, but on what comes next.

In a Q&A following the Air introduction, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson promised “a beguiling range of cars,” and “a 10-year plan to really take electrification to a new level.”

The next step after the Air, Lucid has confirmed, will be an electric SUV—riding on the same platform as the Air, and on the way in 2023, once production of the Air has ramped up. And that’s what Lucid teased, called Project Gravity, in a set of photos released with the 2021 Lucid Air production model’s debut.

Lucid Project Gravity

In an interview last week, leading up to the Air’s debut—and after the Lucid SUV had already been spotted testing—Jenkins prefaced this a bit. He hinted that the design was still very much a work in progress, and told Green Car Reports that for defining a new SUV benchmark in this segment, it’s critical to find the balance between something that has an SUV look and feel, a raised seating position, and good view of the road—while also maintaining a high degree of efficiency.

“That is really probably the biggest challenge is, to find that balance between a raised driving position and vehicle stature, and being able to at speed keep the car low and aerodynamic,” he said. “Getting that balance is something that we are pouring all of our energy into right now and rest assured performance and efficiency and range will still be a major, major part of that vehicle.”

“On the spatial side it will approach things similar to Air, in which we’re trying to go a class above—in size, cargo flexibility, frunk and trunk—and then on the exterior still keeping the car a little bit more compact than you would expect,” said Jenkins.

2021 Lucid Air

Expect to see the design DNA of the Air’s front and rear styling to carry over, as well as its cabin concept, and certainly some of the “fluid, liquid surfacing.”

Jenkins noted that the Air is “a mash-up of a few different priorities”—taking the dimensions of a mid-size sedan with the interior of a larger flagship model and the sportier roofline of a coupe—and that we can expect the same of the SUV.

“We’re taking values and product benefits from many different categories,” he said. “So we’re already looking to rethink what electric means for SUV and crossover, and what are the new benefits?”