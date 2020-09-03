The Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid has been revealed. Groups are petitioning GM, Toyota, and FCA. A study aims to correct the errors in many other studies assessing lifetime carbon emissions. And GM and Honda are moving toward an alliance. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Details have been released for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, which likely will go up to 25 all-electric miles. As the most powerful Wrangler yet, and a fully trail-rated one, it’s a template for how Jeep will likely do other plug-in hybrids in the near future.

GM and Honda are establishing an alliance that goes well beyond EV and fuel-cell technology—potentially leading to a new generation of vehicles with a shared supply chain.

Consumer Reports and the Sierra Club are among the wide-ranging coalition of groups that has asked GM, Toyota, and FCA, among other automakers, to stop their support of the Trump administration’s attempt to choke California-state emissions.

And lifetime carbon emissions for electric vehicles is lower than a host of studies previously suggested. That’s the conclusion of a new paper, essentially a study of studies, that dissects some of the errors.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter