That electric Corvette might still be coming—or GM is just looking to apply the Vette’s expertise on its upcoming EVs. The Mustang Mach-E electric SUV gets remixed into a song. And we drive the Mercedes-Benz GLB and wish it were an EQB. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Detroit-based electro musician Matthew Dear has remixed the sounds made by the Ford Mustang Mach-E into his latest single. In a world with many Mustang songs, it’s great to have at least one electric Mustang song.

GM has moved its Corvette team into its electric vehicles program. While we’re not yet sure what that means, that’s a good thing for applying the automaker’s braintrust of supercar-level engineering to its EVs.

We drove the Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4Matic, and loved the packaging but not the drivability. If only this had continued as the brand’s EV for the U.S.

And over at Motor Authority, the launch of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo—that’s the sporty “wagon”—has reportedly been pushed back to early 2021.

