The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SUV has been detailed for the European market, and it arrives there in early 2021. With this model’s size, and Kia’s evolving plans to add more plug-in hybrids and EVs, don’t be surprised if it’s also coming to America.

The Indian automaker Mahindra has announced a partnership with the Israeli startup REE Automotive for commercial EVs. It plans to use REE’s unique skateboard platform, which packages the batteries underneath the vehicle and all the propulsion components (including wheel-hub motors) within the wheel arches.

Volkswagen has clarified that its upcoming ID.4 electric vehicle, headed to the U.S. by the end of the year, will be an alternative to mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, not necessarily the Model Y. With a low price and streamlined buying process, plus 50-state availability, will VW be able to make enough of them available to avoid dealer markups?

Over at The Car Connection, a drive review of the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime underscored this model’s excellent efficiency among its multiple modes but emphasized that there are roomier, more attractive PHEVs.

