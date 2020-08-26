Lucid has revealed a few more details about the Air electric sedan—including its battery size. A set of surveys collectively examines some of the global tipping points for EVs. And electric vehicle sales are surging in Europe, but definitely not everywhere in Europe. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In Europe, electric-car sales have surged last year—and even more so, this year. But a closer look indicates that the high levels of EV adoption are exclusive to the wealthier countries, amid uneven subsidies.

The Lucid Air will have a 113-kwh battery pack, along with the biggest frunk ever, and a “miniaturized” drivetrain aiming to maximize space efficiency and energy efficiency.

What’s the global tipping point for electric vehicles? A new study collected data in 8 countries, across continents, and presents a series of numbers that seem like good starting points for discussion.

And over at Motor Authority: The 2021 Porsche Panamera lineup gets some significant updates—in the form of a new 4S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid and a larger 17.9-kwh battery pack (versus the current 14.1 kwh) for each of the PHEVs in the lineup.

