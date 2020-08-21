Lexus is adding more trunk space to one of its hybrid models with a battery swap. California is sending some conflicting signals about diesel. And what can we expect from the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The luxurious 2021 Lexus ES 300h hybrid sedan gets fitted with a lighter, more compact lithium-ion battery pack, amounting to more trunk space and improved handling, while its EPA rating is expected to carry over.

This week, California has had rolling blackouts that were partly remedied by diesel-powered backup generators. And at the peak of the power-grid crisis, the state rolled out an agreement with 15 states and the District of Columbia aimed to phase out diesel trucks. Although more energy storage for renewables—maybe in electric vehicles—is the long-term solution, it added up to some strange optics.

Ahead of the official reveal of the ID.4 electric crossover later in September—with a U.S. market arrival late this year—we take a look at what to expect in the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric car.

And over at Motor Authority, UK-based Lunaz has offered a series of classic Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce EV conversions that, because of the level of detail, are more expensive and exclusive than they might even be in gasoline form. The latest conversion is a stunning 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom, fitted with a modern fully electric powertrain and many other modern components—to the tune of more than $650,000.

