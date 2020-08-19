Electric vehicle deals this month are favoring buying over leasing, in at least some instances. More road-trip fast-chargers are being added where long-haul travelers are likely to stop. And Lucid is claiming faster charge times than Tesla. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid claims that the Air electric sedan will have the fastest road-trip charging time of any EV. With 300 miles in 20 minutes. Adding its rate of up to 80 miles per hour from home chargers, and bi-directional charging systems that help offer home backup power, and there’s a lot of tech appeal even for those who have a Tesla in the driveway.

Electrify America and Love’s Travel Stops have partnered to add more road-trip charging waypoints, with seven locations across six states offering a total of 28 travel-stop connectors by 2021. Some of those include the 350-kw connectors that will access the Air’s fastest rate.

This month, incentives on the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, and Jaguar I-Pace are making these electric vehicles better deals to buy than they have been. But leasing remains the better option for many because of the steep depreciation expected of non-Tesla EVs.

And over at Motor Authority: Among the many EV startups that have chosen to go public this year through a so-called reverse merger, California-based Canoo is the latest. It’s expected to trade on Nasdaq as CNOO by by the end of the year.

_______________________________________

