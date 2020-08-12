Rivian’s CEO walks through its electric-truck factory. Air-conditioning systems in EVs extend beyond cabin needs. And would you feel differently about a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain in a spaceship-themed supercar, with a 1,000-mile range? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Electric-vehicle cabin-cooling systems are going hand-in-hand with one need near and dear to EV drivers: fast-charging speed, and by extension, battery longevity. The supplier Mahle earlier this month outlined one such system intended to do double duty.

Rivian is getting its Illinois assembly plant ready, and in a company video the company’s CEO RJ Scaringe provided a walkthrough of what it’s taking to get production started next year and deliveries of its electric pickup and SUV by summer.

California’s Hyperion revealed its XP-1 hydrogen fuel-cell supercar. With a claimed range of more than 1,000 miles and a 221-mph top speed, the exclusive supercar aims to be “an educational tool for the masses.”

And over at Motor Authority: Those who have had their Cadillac vehicles with Super Cruise for nearly three years are discovering that the hands-free driver-assist system requires a subscription past its three-year trial—and that subscription can vary. With the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV to be the first non-Cadillac vehicle in GM’s lineup to offer the tech feature, will GM be more transparent about the cost after the trial?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter