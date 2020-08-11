Lucid blasts past the 500-mile range barrier. Nikola Motors announces the largest order of tailpipe-emissions-free garbage trucks, but hydrogen isn’t part of it. And South Korea is angling to exclude Tesla. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Through independent testing, Lucid claims to have achieved a 517-mile range result on the EPA cycle—although with vehicles not yet production-spec, it would be premature to call it an EPA rating.

Nikola Motors has announced an order for 2,500 battery-electric garbage trucks, to be delivered starting in 2023. Although the trucks haven’t yet undergone on-road testing, Nikola says they’ll be good for 150 miles and 1,200 cans of garbage per charge.

South Korea is considering changing the rules surrounding its electric vehicle subsidies, after more subsidies have recently gone toward Tesla purchases than to EVs from the local brands like Hyundai and Kia.

And over at Motor Authority: Would you like to own a symbol of brighter times at Faraday Future? Two of the company’s first FF91 prototypes are going up for sale September 5 without reserve at an auction in Indiana.

_______________________________________

