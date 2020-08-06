Audi is connecting everything in future EVs with a central computer. CATL cells will power Mercedes-Benz’s electric flagship. And the 2021 Audi E-Tron gets a price. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Audi plans to put a vastly upgraded central chassis computer in charge of coordinating everything from regenerative braking to suspension responses—resulting, in theory, in better driving characteristics and improved efficiency in future premium electric vehicles.

After sitting out the 2020 model year, the entry price of the 2021 Audi E-Tron SUV has dropped by $8,800 versus 2019—because of the introduction of the lower-tier Premium trim that the brand had previously said was on the way.

Mercedes-Benz and the Chinese battery supplier CATL announced a strategic partnership Wednesday, and the companies confirmed that the flagship Mercedes EQS electric car will be powered by CATL cells.

Over at Motor Authority, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Ram truck brand isn’t charging ahead with electric-truck plans like GM and Ford. FCA’s CEO went on the record about the segment last week, saying effectively that it will take a more cautious approach.

