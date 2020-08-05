The Tesla Cybertruck could include two truck sizes in the future. An Electrify America program in California will help people subscribe to EV use. And the Jaguar I-Pace has already improved based on the company’s racing involvement. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Through AAA and funded by Electrify America, a program in Sacramento, California, will offer up Volkswagen e-Golf electric cars for an all inclusive subscription—including insurance—for what figure to be just $11 a day. Could such a program catch on elsewhere in the nation?

Tesla has decided to keep its larger Cybertruck a “North American ass-kicker,” as CEO Elon Musk put it last week in an Automotive News interview, while a smaller Cybertruck is highly likely. The fallback if buyers reject that? Build a boilerplate truck that looks like all the others.

The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has already been improved in many ways based on Jaguar’s Formula E and I-Pace eTrophy racing involvement. The company outlined last week to Green Car Reports exactly how.

And over at Motor Authority, Mercedes-Benz has turned to China’s CATL as a major supplier for its upcoming EQ products, and a report suggests it will supply the batteries for the EQS electric flagship.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter