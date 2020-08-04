The Kia Soul EV remains uncertain for the U.S. Lordstown Motors is seeking a stock-market debut. And we drive the Toyota Venza hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ohio’s Lordstown Motors is seeking an IPO as it continues to develop its fleet-oriented electric trucks, to be built in a former GM plant. And the company announced Monday that its investors include GM.

A report suggests that the current generation of the Kia Soul EV that has already been delayed for the U.S. won’t be coming here at all. Kia hasn’t confirmed such a move.

The Toyota Venza hybrid attempts to sow a middle ground between the Camry Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Avalon Hybrid, and even several Lexus models, all of which achieve about 40 mpg. We drove the 2021 Toyota Venza to see if it ends up with an appealing new mix.

And over at Motor Authority: Trademark filings for the Cadillac Optiq and Cadillac Symboliq suggest that there are many more EV names in the works for GM’s luxury brand after the upcoming Lyriq and flagship Celestique.

