The second-generation Kia Soul EV will not be sold in the United States after all, CNET reported last week.

Unveiled at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Soul EV was due to arrive in spring 2019 as a 2020 model. It even got a 243-mile EPA range rating. That was a major improvement over the first-generation Soul EV, which had a 111-mile range and was discontinued for the 2019 model year.

In late 2019, Kia said the second-generation Soul EV was being delayed until 2021. Now it appears to be gone completely.

The report cited an anonymous Kia Motors America source with knowledge of the matter, who said supply issues and demand in other markets were the cause of the cancellation.

"Kia Motors America has not made any announcement regarding the 2021 Soul EV," said Kia spokesman Neil Dunlop to Green Car Reports when asked to clarify.

2021 Kia Soul EV first drive

Eliminating the Soul EV will leave the Niro EV as Kia's only U.S.-market electric car. Both vehicles use the same battery pack and electric motor, but do drive differently.

Based on our first drive impressions from South Korea—and this model's similarities to the Hyundai Kona Electric—we were more eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Soul EV, versus the Niro EV.

In the rollout of Niro EV and Soul EV, Kia also explained that the two would play to very different customers.

The decision to downplay the Soul EV is puzzling considering the company has made announcements that it's making a new push for more EVs. In January, Kia announced "Plan S," which includes a $25 billion investment in EVs, with 11 new models planned by 2025.

That will include a different, higher-priced model due to provide 300 miles or more of range and due later in 2021.