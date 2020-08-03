Volkswagen isn’t yet saying yes to Fisker. U.S. city grids need some smart upgrades. Electricity could be the new currency of parking garages. And we take the Model Y for a drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Model Y is going to be the benchmark for a generation of compact electric crossovers, including the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volvo XC40 Recharge, among many others. One of our editors took the Model Y out for an afternoon drive to see what the buzz is all about.

Fisker has been seeking to use Volkswagen’s MEB platform for electric vehicles for the upcoming Fisker Ocean crossover. However negotiations with VW are now reportedly on pause according to an SEC document filed Friday.

A study from a Department of Energy lab suggests that if electric-vehicle adoption is strong, some U.S. cities’ grids might feel the squeeze from EVs unless they help enable smart charging and grid upgrades.

And could electricity from your electric vehicle serve as a currency for parking in the future? Nissan is already offering that to EV drivers at its new Pavilion exhibition space in Japan

