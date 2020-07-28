Tesla sues Rivian over trade secrets. Lucid details its driver-assistance system that could challenge Autopilot. Peugeot built EVs in WW!!. And we catch another glimpse of the next generation of Kia electric cars. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian has hired at least 178 former Tesla employees. Now Tesla has sued Rivian over the alleged theft of trade secrets related to its sales process, manufacturing, and charging network.

Lucid has revealed some first details about its driver-assistance system, called DreamDrive, for its upcoming Air electric sedan. It’s making front and rear lidar part of the setup, unlike Tesla, and former Tesla supplier Mobileye is no longer a partner.

Amid gas rationing, in WWII German-occupied France, Peugeot made hundreds of “light city vehicle” electric cars for doctors and postal delivery.

And over at Motor Authority, we have spy shots of a 2022 Kia electric hatchback. It looks a lot like the 300-mile EV, based on the Imagine by Kia concept, that’s been confirmed for an introduction at the end of 2021 in the U.S.