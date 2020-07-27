Volkswagen sees an electric vehicle bounce after the pandemic. German automakers react to Tesla’s market surge. EVs need different tires. And electric cars go together with one of this summer’s big trends: the drive-in movie. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Electric vehicles need different tires versus vehicles powered by internal combustion engines—and it’s more than just the need to maximize range, according to the tire supplier Continental.

Volkswagen is already predicting that the pandemic will give electric cars a push. The carmaker’s U.S. strategy chief called EVs “more inevitable”, citing home-charging advantages and clean air.

The German automaker establishment—that’s Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen—have recently seen their reputation for technology leadership and financial performance outshined by Tesla. Although executives haven’t resisted expressing awe and envy, these companies continue to plot major moves in the EV space.

And although all sorts of businesses have been facing unprecedented challenges this year, one American tradition is waging a comeback: the drive-in movie. Coast to coast, drive-in theaters have surged—and electric cars are by far the better way to go to the movies.

