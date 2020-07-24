Nikola Motors starts building a factory in Arizona. Mitsubishi is upgrading its best-selling plug-in hybrid under the hood, before a redesigned version arrives. And Audi agrees that bi-directional charging tech is a good idea. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

An Audi project researching bi-directional charging proves its potential for acting as a backup home power source in blackouts, and the automaker points vehicle-to-home (V2H) tech to help buffer solar or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) to help “balance” the grid. Since other automakers have definitely confirmed this potential before, we asked Audi when we might see a product that can do these things.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid is getting a hybrid-system upgrade that includes a larger engine, larger battery, and more electric range. All that comes before a fully redesigned Outlander lineup due to start arriving less than a year from now.

Nikola Motors has broken ground in Arizona on a factory that will build commercial fuel-cell electric trucks intended to use a network of Nikola hydrogen filling stations.

And over at Motor Authority: Ford has given rally-car driver and drifting ace Ken Block a turn behind the wheel of the seven-motor, 1,400-hp Mustang Mach-E 1400 that the automaker revealed earlier in the week.

_______________________________________

