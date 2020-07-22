Ford and VW are worried about battery supply because of a tiff between two cell makers. The Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid has a price tag. And another electric Audi achieves the best possible safety ratings. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Audi E-Tron SUV was the first electric vehicle ever to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating last year; and now it’s carried those excellent safety results over to the curvier 2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback.

South Korea’s LG Chem and SK Innovation—two of the largest battery suppliers in the world—are in a trade-secret dispute that could potentially get in the way of electric vehicle production in the U.S., Ford and Volkswagen fear.

Considering the EV tax credit and other incentives, the luxurious 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid could cost less than an equivalent non-hybrid Corsair.

And over at The Car Connection: The 2021 Toyota Venza combines the looks of a Lexus RX with the upscale appeal of a Toyota Avalon and Toyota Prius-inspired efficiency. Read that review for first drive impressions, and check back soon for more right here about how it weighs in as a hybrid.

