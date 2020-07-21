A very special Ford Mach-E electric SUV is going to NASCAR. The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid has been spotted and looks ready to offer up a RAV4 Prime alternative. And Jeep details several of its plug-in hybrids—just not quite yet for the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is planning to show its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV at a NASCAR race—in the form of a seven-motor, 1,400-hp beast called the Mach-E 1400 that can do infield drifts and keep up with the quickest traditional Mustangs.

The next-generation version of the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid is starting to take form—with a prototype that our friends spotted in California, which closely follows the look of a previous concept car. Will the new version of the PHEV, offering up an all-new look, also compete with the RAV4 Prime and its 42-mile electric range?

Jeep has detailed its upcoming Renegade 3xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids ahead of their UK and Europe arrival. Although they include an electric mode good for up to 81 mph, a multi-mode terrain system, and a dual-motor setup for precise four-wheel distribution, these models remain unconfirmed for the U.S.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority, recent trademark filings hint at electric versions of more classic Volkswagen models, including the Thing and the Karmann Ghia.

