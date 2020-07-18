Which popular electric vehicle got a price cut this week?

Which battery giant did Honda ally with?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending July 17, 2020.

The 2022 Nissan Ariya made its global debut Wednesday in production form, and while it looks much like the production-bound concept that preceded it, we took a look at 10 geeky details that will help this electric crossover stand out in the market.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan also announced that the Ariya will be the first, among what it claims are many EVs in the works, to drop the CHAdeMO fast-charging standard, in favor of CCS in the U.S. and Europe. While the move ended a standards war that continued through much of the past decade, CCS isn’t yet the dominant standard by any means. And it leaves room for us to wonder when Tesla is going to align with CCS here, as it has in Europe.

Outside of green-car and electric-vehicle circles—and, well, perhaps within them, too—Americans were abuzz about the Ford Bronco. Although Ford has made no claims about an electric Bronco so far, we examined what form the Bronco hybrid and Bronco Sport hybrid models Ford has already confirmed might take.

2021 Ford Bronco

Tesla lowered prices on its Model Y, by up to $3,000, and it boosted the peak power allowed at Supercharger hardware on new Model S and Model X vehicles.

The BMW iX3 isn’t coming to the U.S., but this Model Y–sized vehicle detailed this week marks the global debut of BMW’s fifth-generation battery and propulsion technology.

2020 Volkswagen ID 3 production at plant in Zwickau, Germany

Lightweight, low-rolling-resistance Bridgestone tires will help extend the range of the VW ID.3 electric car; expect the ID.4 to be similarly detail-focused.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday strengthened his environmental and carbon-reduction plan, which included support for a broadened EV tax credit and the possibility of a Cash for Clunkers reboot. Support for fully electric heavy-duty trucks extends to more than just California. 15 states this week allied to draft regulations mandating that all new trucks are electric—including buses and vans—by 2050.

Fisker Ocean

At the beginning of the week, we covered Rivian’s fresh round of funding—bringing the total raised to about $5.3 billion since early 2019. And in the wave of stock-market enthusiasm for electric-vehicle makers, Fisker announced plans to go public, with the help of an Apollo-backed acquisition firm.

Hydrogen produced through electrolysis with renewable energy could, by the end of the decade, be cost-competitive with hydrogen sourced from natural gas, an analysis released this week found.

Screenshot from Hyperion XP-1 teaser video

The Hyperion hydrogen fuel-cell supercar was due to debut at the New York Auto Show in April, but it’s been rescheduled for a virtual debut in August.

Volkswagen and Electrify America have built an Arizona proving ground for testing high-power electric-vehicle fast-charging hardware—and inductive charging—in the heat.

Honda and China’s CATL have entered a “long-term relationship” that includes joint-development of batteries.

2015 Kia Soul EV First Drive - Portland - November 2014

The 2015-2016 Kia Soul EV has been recalled over rollaway concerns. The fix is easy, and it involves a software upgrade to automatically activate the parking brake.

And last weekend, we rounded up all that we know about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT and SUV, as we wait for its debut this fall and an arrival sometime next fall.

