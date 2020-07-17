VW’s testing of charging hardware heats up. Nissan ends the war over EV fast-charging standards, and now Tesla’s the holdout. And could cheaper renewable energy could help make hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles viable? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen has partnered with Electrify America to build a hot-weather proving ground for high-power electric vehicle fast charging—and inductive charging—as part of VW’s existing Arizona proving ground. It’s all in the interest of making sure there are no surprises as VW pushes its mass-market EVs out to the public—including in the American Southwest.

A new analysis has found that hydrogen made by electrolysis, from renewable energy, could actually reach a point where it’s cost-competitive with that made from natural gas by 2030.

Nissan has effectively ended a war over electric-vehicle charging standards by allying with CCS in the U.S. and Europe for the Ariya crossover due next year and future EVs. Tesla still stands apart, however: Will it join the rest with CCS in the U.S.?

And in an interesting tech piece on our partner site Motor Authority, Porsche claims that 3D printing complex metal components, like engine parts, can yield real benefits over conventional processes. In a piston redesigned to be 3D-printed, it boasts a 10% cut in weight and improved fuel efficiency and performance for the whole engine.

